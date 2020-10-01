Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Bulls might now aim for a move beyond 1.3000 mark

EUR/USD has kicked off October with a rise after ending a winning streak by falling in September. Markets are optimistic about a fiscal stimulus deal and shrug off concerns about a contested election.
