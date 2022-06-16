The GBP/USD pair displayed a firmer rebound after hitting a low of 1.1933 on Wednesday. The asset witnessed a responsive buying action as the market participants found it a value bet and initiates …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls moving in on less hawkish sounding Fed chair Powell - June 15, 2022
- GBP/USD leans bullish towards 1.2200 on upbeat options market signals, BOE eyed - June 15, 2022
- Pound US Dollar Exchange Rate News: GBP/USD Remains Muted amid Policy Divergence - June 15, 2022