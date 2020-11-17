GBP/USD is trading around 1.3250, holding onto high ground. Hopes of an EU-UK post-Brexit deal are boosting the pound. BOE Governor Bailey expressed optimism about a coronavirus vaccine. The USD/JPY …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls regained control on Tuesday amid positive Brexit updates - November 17, 2020
- GBP/USD Forecast: Three reasons to expect a sustained Santa rally for sterling - November 17, 2020
- USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Trades in Narrow Range - November 17, 2020