GBP/USD bulls stay on top in the 1.36 areas, eyes on the Fed, BoE and UK politics. GBP/USD is trading at 1.3627 and higher by some 0.24% after rising from a low of 1.3585 to a hig …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls stay on top in the 1.36 areas - January 19, 2022
- Boris Johnson Risks Facing Vote of No-Confidence – Impact on GBP/USD - January 19, 2022
- GBP/USD bulls stay on top in the 1.36 areas, eyes on the Fed, BoE and UK politics - January 19, 2022