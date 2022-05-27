Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls stay the course as US dollar remains pressured

GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum on Thursday and climbed above 1.2600. The pair was last seen testing the key resistance level located near 1.2620 and a four-hour close above that level could be …
