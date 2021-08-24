Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls step in on the back of USD weakness

GBP/USD bulls take a breather around 1.3720, after the biggest daily jump in six weeks, amid the initial Asia session on Tuesday. In doing so, the cable pair battles a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement …
