GBP/USD – 1.3534. Although cable met active selling ahead of Asian open on Thur FM 1.3559 (AUS) n tumbled to session lows of 1.3491, active cross-buying in sterling lifted price to 1.3558 in NY …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD can buyers defend 1.3500 on a strong NFP print? - January 8, 2022
- GBP/USD Weekly Price Forecast – British Pound Continues to Look Healthy - January 7, 2022
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD at the mercy of US inflation and Omicron - January 7, 2022