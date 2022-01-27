Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD consolidates at one-month lows under 1.3400

GBP/USD consolidates at one-month lows under 1.3400 as hawkish Fed, strong GDP data keep dollar buoyant. GBP/USD fell to one-month lows on Thursday underneath the 1.3400 level aft …
