GBP/USD breaks below the bottom of an ascending channel, ahead of the Bank of Englan’s (BoE) monetary policy decision on Thursday, as the pair aims toward the 1.2700 psychological figure. As the Asian …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD consolidates its recent downfall to a nearly one-month trough - August 2, 2023
- GBP/USD hangs near multi-week low, oscillates in a range just above 1.2700 ahead of BoE - August 2, 2023
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Aims toward 1.2700 after a break of ascending channel - August 2, 2023