Bank of England goes nuclear on rates, but the pound doesn’t follow suit. The major news at the start of this week is that the Bank of England are now expected to be the first o …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD declines despite Bailey hawkish comments - October 18, 2021
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD retreats from 1.3760 to 1.3710 despite increasing bets of a BoE’s hike rate - October 18, 2021
- GBP/USD eyes resistance between $1.3810 and $1.3785 - October 18, 2021