The British pound is in positive territory today and briefly climbed above the 1.22 line. In the European session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2185, up 0.18% on the day. The Bank of England meets on …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Three-week-old rising channel defends buyers above 1.2100 ahead of BOE - August 3, 2022
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD edges higher, markets eye BoE - August 3, 2022
- GBP/USD faces barricades around 1.2150 as odds of a less-hawkish BOE policy advance - August 3, 2022