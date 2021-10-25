Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD edges higher on the first trading day of the week

GBP/USD edges higher on the first trading day of the week in the Asian trading hours. The pair faces strong resistance near 1.3850 below the bearish sloping line. MACD signals sideways momentum with …
