AUD/USD stands on slippery grounds near 0.6430 as it renews the Year-To-Date (YTD) low during the seven-day losing streak early Wednesday. The Aussie pair justifies its risk barometer status ahead of …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD edges lower and is pressured by a bullish USD - August 15, 2023
- GBP/USD slips below 1.2700 mark, downside seems limited ahead of FOMC minutes - August 15, 2023
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Sellers remain hopeful around 1.2700 as UK inflation, Fed Minutes loom - August 15, 2023