Pound Sterling rebound llikely to remain capped in near term. Following Friday’s decisive rebound, GBP/USD has started the new week in a relatively indecisive ma …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD expected to trade within 1.1925-1.2120 - March 6, 2023
- GBP/USD: Potential descending triangle could be forming with support at 1.1920 levels – OCBC - March 6, 2023
- GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling rebound llikely to remain capped in near term - March 6, 2023