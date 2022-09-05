Bulls move in but there could be more from the US dollar. GBP/USD has been a choppy start to the week with some jitters in the markets from the weekend noi …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD renews two-year low under 1.1500, UK leadership contest results eyed - September 5, 2022
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD extended its three-week losing streak - September 5, 2022
- Pound US Dollar (GBP/USD) Exchange Rate Crashes on Upbeat US Data, UK Economic Woes - September 4, 2022