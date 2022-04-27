Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD extends decline to the 1.2500 area, lowest since July 2020

GBP/USD extends decline to the 1.2500 area, lowest since July 2020. The GBP/USD dropped further and bottomed at 1.2502, a level last seen back in July 2020. The pair later trimmed …
