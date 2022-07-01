Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD extends pullback from weekly resistance line towards 1.2100

GBP/USD struggles to cheer UK’s plan to cut VAT below 1.2200, US ISM PMI eyed. GBP/USD takes offers to refresh the intraday low around 1.2165, paring the biggest daily gains in …
