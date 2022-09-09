Forecast: Eyes 21 DMA on a technical rebound ahead of critical US, UK events. GBP/USD put an end to its three-week losing streak and staged a strong comeback from r …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD eyes 21 DMA on a technical rebound ahead of critical events - September 9, 2022
- GBP/USD Forecast: Has A Quiet Thursday - September 9, 2022
- British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Sterling Rally Provides Short Term Relief, Bigger Picture Remains Grim - September 9, 2022