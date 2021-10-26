The British pound has edged higher in the early European session on Monday but it’s too early to say that GBP/USD is looking to extend its recovery given the risks posed by upcoming Brexit talks. Near …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD fails to extend the first daily gains in three - October 25, 2021
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Bullishness fades as Brexit headlines return to spotlight - October 25, 2021
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Fades rebound below 100-DMA, focus on 1.3740-35 - October 25, 2021