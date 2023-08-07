GBP/USD has embarked on a phase of pullback after facing stiff resistance near the upper limit of a multi-month channel near 1.3180. It is now challenging the lower band of this channel and is close …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD failure to defend 1.2600/1.2570 - August 7, 2023
- GBP/USD Forecast: Sellers could take action once Pound Sterling returns below 1.2700 - August 7, 2023
- Gbp/Usd Forecast: Beware Of Aggressive Buyers - August 7, 2023