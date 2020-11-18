Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD gains have stalled at 1.3300

GBP/USD has extended its gains and hit 1.33 as hopes for a Brexit deal next week keep the pound bid. UK CPI beat estimates with 0.7% in October. Coronavirus developments are eyed. Gold has managed to …
