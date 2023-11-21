The GBP/USD extended its gains during the North American session, after hitting a daily low of 1.2446, though some hawkish remarks by officials of the Bank of England (BoE) sponsored a leg-up back …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD gains momentum, nears two-month highs - November 21, 2023
- GBP/USD gains momentum, nears two-month highs, amid hawkish BoE comments - November 21, 2023
- GBP/USD: Next resistance near 1.2610 – SocGen - November 21, 2023