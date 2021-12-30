Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD grinds higher at the highest levels since Nov 19

GBP/USD remains on the front foot around 1.3485-90 during Thursday’s Asian session, after refreshing the multi-day top to 1.3599 the previous day. Alike other major currency pairs, the cable also …
