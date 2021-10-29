Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD grinds higher following the biggest daily jump

On Wednesday, the GBP/USD found support at 1.3710 and started a recovery. By the middle of Thursday’s trading hours, the GBP/USD had reached the 1.3770 level. From 1.3760 up to 1.3777, the pair faced …
