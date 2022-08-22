GBP/USD displays volatility contraction above 1.1750 ahead of Jackson Hole. The GBP/USD pair is auctioning in a minor range of 1.1756-1.1769 in the early Asian session. The asset …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD has shifted into an extremely tight range - August 22, 2022
- GBP/USD displays volatility contraction above 1.1750 ahead of Jackson Hole - August 22, 2022
- NZD and AUD hold after last week’s large depreciations but EUR, GBP and CNY fall sharply - August 22, 2022