GBP/USD saw a quick spike to fresh 34-month tops of 1.4234 after stops got triggered in EUR/GBP, which propelled the pound higher. The cable, however, failed to hold at higher levels, now heading back …
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD heading higher, but corrective decline around the corner - February 23, 2021
- GBP/USD sees cross driven strength, rises above 100-month SMA - February 23, 2021
- Pound Sterling Technical Analysis, Charts: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY And GBP/CHF Trade Setups - February 23, 2021