After rising above 1.2400 during the European trading hours on Wednesday, GBP/USD made a sharp U-turn and closed the day in negative territory. The pair extended its slide in the first half of the day …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD hits fresh six-month low below 1.2250 on BoE’s surprise hold - September 21, 2023
- GBP/JPY slumps to 7-week low below 181.00 after BoE leaves key rate unchanged - September 21, 2023
- GBP/USD Forecast: Markets could ignore oversold conditions on a dovish BoE surprise - September 21, 2023