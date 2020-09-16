Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holding around 1.2900, bullish momentum receding

The GBP/USD pair is holding on the gains as Tuesday comes to an end, trading in the 1.2900 price zone. The pair reached an intraday high of 1.2926, underpinned by upbeat UK employment-related data.
