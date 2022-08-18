GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.0250 amid growth fears, UK Retail Sales eyed. GBP/USD bears flex muscles around 1.0250, after retaking control following a brief bounce after th …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holds lower grounds after a volatile day - August 17, 2022
- GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.0250 amid growth fears, UK Retail Sales eyed - August 17, 2022
- The Global Plastic Surgery Instruments Market grew USD 2,906.48 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.43%. - August 17, 2022