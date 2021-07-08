GBP/USD licks its wounds around 1.3785, off intraday low of 1.3774 but down 0.12% on a day, heading into Thursday’s London open. The cable tracks other major currencies while portraying the US dollar …
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holds on to corrective bounce off weekly low - July 8, 2021
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Reopening doubts undermine demand for the pound - July 8, 2021
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Wednesday’s Doji teases bulls around 1.3800 - July 7, 2021