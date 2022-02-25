GBP/USD has fallen sharply in the early European session on Thursday as investors have started to seek refuge following Russia’s decision to launch an attack against Ukraine. GBP/USD is likely to stay …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD hovers around 1.3380 ahead of fresh impetus from the war - February 24, 2022
- GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Plunged and fulfilled double top’s target though bounced off the lows towards 154.50 - February 24, 2022
- GBP/USD hovers around 1.3380 ahead of fresh impetus from the Russia-Ukraine war - February 24, 2022