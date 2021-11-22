Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is consolidated in the opening session

GBP/USD is at a crossroads at this juncture considering the support structure, both horizontal and dynamic. The bulls could be looking to engage here which would see the price headed back towards 1.35 …
