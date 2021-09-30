Is the pound an emerging market currency? Sterling’s 300+-pip collapse raised the unflattering comparison, and several reasons suggest more falls could come. The dollar is the main downside driver. US …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is the recovery over? [Video] - September 30, 2021
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Not out of the woods yet, break below 1.3400 remains on the cards - September 30, 2021
- GBP/USD Forecast: Is the recovery over? Massive dollar strength and a trio of UK issues point down - September 30, 2021