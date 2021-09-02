Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD keeps pullback from 200-SMA

GBP/USD edges lower around 1.3770 during Thursday’s Asian session, after stepping back from 200-SMA the previous day. In addition to the key moving average, sluggish MACD also probes the pair buyers …
