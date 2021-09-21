GBP/USD eases from intraday top to 1.3665, still keeping corrective pullback from monthly low ahead of Tuesday’s London open. The cable pair’s latest rebound prints the first positive day in four as …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD keeps recovery moves from monthly low - September 21, 2021
- GBP/USD rebound aims 1.3700 on softer USD ahead of Fed, UK PM Johnson, BOE eyed too - September 21, 2021
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Upside needs validation above 1.3670 - September 20, 2021