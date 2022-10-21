Economists at MUFG believe that GBP/USD could return to sub-1.10 levels. “The pound remains vulnerable to the downside and we still see levels well below 1.1000 as achievable. The conviction of the …
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD levels well below 1.1000 are achievable - October 21, 2022
- GBP/USD dives to fresh weekly low, eyes 1.0500 amid broad-based USD strength - October 21, 2022
- GBP/USD: Levels well below 1.1000 are achievable – MUFG - October 21, 2022
