The GBP/USD is looking to squeeze out some gains before the Friday closing bell, stretching into 1.2170 in the Friday midday. Despite a miss for UK Retail Sales earlier in the day, the Pound Sterling …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD looking for a Friday recovery as market sentiment firms up - October 20, 2023
- GBP/USD looking for a Friday recovery as market sentiment firms up, US Dollar easing back - October 20, 2023
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Pound Sterling remains exposed to downside risks - October 20, 2023