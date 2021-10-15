Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD manages to hold the previous session’s momentum

The GBP/USD pair consolidates gains in the Asian trading hours. The pair retreated after touching 1.3700 since September 28 in Thursday’s US session. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at …
