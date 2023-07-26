Two-month-old ascending trend-line holds the key ahead of FOMC. The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day’s goodish recovery move from t …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD meets with some supply on Wednesday - July 25, 2023
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Two-month-old ascending trend-line holds the key ahead of FOMC - July 25, 2023
- GBP/USD rebound prods 1.2900 as IMF defends UK growth forecasts, hawkish BoE bets increase, Fed eyed - July 25, 2023