GBP/USD went into a consolidation phase above 1.2800 on Monday after having climbed to its strongest level in 14 months at 1.2850 on Friday. The pair could have a difficult time building on last …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD minor dips should remain well-supported - June 19, 2023
- European Fintech Bitpanda Improves Savings Strategies with High-Yield Returns, 24/7 Availability for EUR, GBP, USD - June 19, 2023
- EUR/GBP: Rate-driven Sterling rally increases the chance of a test of parity in next couple of years – SocGen - June 19, 2023