Following a quiet Asian session on Monday, GBP/USD has gained traction and climbed above 1.2250 in the early European morning. Risk flows could help the pair edge higher on Monday and technical buying …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Near-term action remains directionless - March 27, 2023
- GBP/USD: Near-term action remains directionless but bullishly aligned above key supports at 1.2200 zone - March 27, 2023
- Pound To Rand Rate Outlook: GBP/ZAR Slips After BoE Decision - March 27, 2023