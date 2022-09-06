Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD needs to clear 1.1600 to attract buyers

The GBP/USD pair retreats a few pips from a multi-day peak, around the 1.1600 mark touched earlier this Tuesday and for now, seems to have stalled its bounce from the lowest level since March 2020.
