GBP/USD buyers take a breather at the highest level in one month, making rounds to 1.2550 during early Friday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Cable bulls pause after posting the biggest daily gain …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD pares the biggest daily jump in three months at monthly peak - June 9, 2023
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Grinds below 1.2600 within fortnight-old bullish channel - June 9, 2023
- GBP/USD consolidates its recent gains to multi-week top, holds steady above mid-1.2500s - June 8, 2023