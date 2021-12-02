On the bigger picture, despite cable’s brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD’s demand following free fall in global stocks, …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD pauses on the way to fresh yearly low - December 1, 2021
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Stays pressured towards 1.3155 - December 1, 2021
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bears pressing on 1.33 the figure - December 1, 2021