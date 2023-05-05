GBP/USD bulls keep the reins at the highest levels in 11 months as they poke a one-month-old resistance line near 1.2600 on early Friday. In doing so, the Cable pair rises for the third consecutive …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD picks up bids to cross short-term key resistance line - May 4, 2023
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Prods monthly resistance near 1.2600 ahead of US NFP - May 4, 2023
- GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Reverses a three-day losing streak, as buyers eye 169.00 - May 4, 2023