GBP/USD risk reversal (RR) dropped to -0.010, in favor of puts or bets according to the latest data provided by Reuters. With this, the daily RR dropped for the second consecutive day by the end of …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD picks up bids to defend the previous day’s rebound - February 7, 2023
- GBP to USD Forecasts: Bulls Eye $1.21 on Fed Forward Guidance - February 7, 2023
- GBP/USD appears optimistic on UK PM Sunak’s Cabinet reshuffle, mildly bid near 1.2050 amid mixed Fedspeak - February 7, 2023