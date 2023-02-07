GBP/USD is flat on the day at 1.2025 so far as we enter the Tokyo session with the price sticking to a narrow 1.2013-1.2027 so far. The Pound Sterling fell to a one-month low against the US Dollar at …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high - February 6, 2023
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable pares losses on the way to 200-DMA support - February 6, 2023
- GBP/USD bulls move in from the lows of a significant daily drop - February 6, 2023