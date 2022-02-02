Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD pokes short-term resistance line above 1.3500 [Video]

GBP/USD bulls attack nearby resistance line around the weekly high of 1.3528 during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the pair buyers take a breather following a three-day rebound from the 61.8% …
