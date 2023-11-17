The US Dollar is drawing support from a cautious risk tone, despite sluggish US Treasury bond yields, exerting downside pressure on the pair. Mid-tier EU and US data are awaited. GBP/USD is extending …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD pound sterling faces key resistance at 1.2450 - November 17, 2023
- GBP/USD: Upside pressure mitigated below 1.2350 – UOB - November 17, 2023
- GBP/ZAR analysis as UK retail sales, inflation plummets - November 17, 2023