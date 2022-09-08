Subsequent bounce left Hammer candlestick, generally bullish signal, which so far did not provide any positive reaction, as the outlook for pound remains increasingly bearish. Markets will closely …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD pound struggles to attract bulls - September 8, 2022
- Pound US Dollar Exchange Rate News: GBP/USD Wavered on Cost of Fiscal Stimulus Package - September 8, 2022
- Outlook For Pound To Dollar Exchange Rate – Where Next For GBP Vs USD? - September 8, 2022